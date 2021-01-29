 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa’s Virtual Dairy Day to feature profitable practices

Iowa’s Virtual Dairy Day to feature profitable practices

Dairy cows
File photo

AMES, Iowa — Dairy producers and the industry will have the opportunity to learn about emerging dairy industry issues during Virtual Dairy Day, hosted by the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach dairy team. The program is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The agenda includes:

10:05 a.m. “Making the Most of Your Manure Nutrients,” Brian Dougherty, ag engineer with ISU Extension.

10:45 a.m. “Think Outside the Box: Cocktail Mixes, Milking Frequencies and Grazing Heifers,” Josh Tranel, Wisconsin dairy farmer.

11:20 a.m. “Mindset Tactics to Improve Brain and Behavioral Health,” Larry Tranel, dairy specialist with ISU Extension.

12:15 p.m. “Milk Market Update,” Fred Hall, dairy specialist with ISU Extension.

12:55 p.m. “Iowa’s Dairy Industry and Economic Impact,” Jenn Bentley, dairy specialist with ISU Extension.

Online registration is available at: http://www.aep.iastate.edu/dairy.

Tags

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News