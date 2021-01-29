Iowa’s Virtual Dairy Day to feature profitable practices

AMES, Iowa — Dairy producers and the industry will have the opportunity to learn about emerging dairy industry issues during Virtual Dairy Day, hosted by the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach dairy team. The program is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The agenda includes:
10:05 a.m. “Making the Most of Your Manure Nutrients,” Brian Dougherty, ag engineer with ISU Extension.
10:45 a.m. “Think Outside the Box: Cocktail Mixes, Milking Frequencies and Grazing Heifers,” Josh Tranel, Wisconsin dairy farmer.
11:20 a.m. “Mindset Tactics to Improve Brain and Behavioral Health,” Larry Tranel, dairy specialist with ISU Extension.
12:15 p.m. “Milk Market Update,” Fred Hall, dairy specialist with ISU Extension.
12:55 p.m. “Iowa’s Dairy Industry and Economic Impact,” Jenn Bentley, dairy specialist with ISU Extension.
Online registration is available at: http://www.aep.iastate.edu/dairy.