Roth family team effort ‘gives blessings’ to others

MT. PLEASANT, Iowa — Doug Roth said his farm’s tagline outlines his family’s prime tenets: milk, educate and bless.

Roth and his family operate Hilltop Dairy in Mt. Pleasant, and those principles earned them the Way We Live award at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.

Roth’s grandfather started the dairy and it was passed down to his father, who had to sell the cows in the late 1970s due to health concerns. When Doug graduated from college in 1986, he picked the operation back up, with familiar faces by his side.

His daughter, Madison, came back to the family farm after graduating college, and he has two high school sons, David and Phillip, who help out as well. The Roths’ other son, Nicholas, helped out when he was at home but is now married and lives in Australia.

“We try to do as much as we can with family,” Roth said. “Having Madison here is a blessing. She changed her major and she missed the farm, evidently.”

Roth added that he couldn’t do any of the farm work without his team, including his wife Donna.

“It’s a team effort,” he said. “I can’t take too much credit for that other than that I direct it. I married the right lady and we have had great kids and super employees.”

By having family on the farm, Roth said he hopes to show the importance of those values to his children, especially as they are growing into their own adult lives.

“It teaches them work ethic and being a part of the family around the farm,” Roth said. “Even if this doesn’t become their occupation, I encourage my kids to do something they like to do so they never have to work a day in their life.”

One of those tenets Roth emphasized is giving blessings. He said one of the most important lessons he’s learned in life is to bless others.

“We’ve been reasonably successful with the farm, but I believe it’s because we’ve been able to bless others,” he said. “We use the income and we don’t just spend it on ourselves. We use it to help others too.”

Those blessings come on a local level, with food and education on the farm for school groups that come by, but also on a global level. Doug said they helped raise money for recent hurricanes that destroyed towns in Guatemala and have sent aid to those affected by the war in Ukraine.

“When you see events happen — these disasters — you just try to initiate something yourself or partner with someone working in the area,” he said. “You are helping out and blessing someone else.”