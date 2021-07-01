‘Too much milk’ despite strong market

Peter Vitaliano says 2020 looked to be very positive for the dairy industry. But like most of agriculture, that optimism dwindled as COVID-19 tightened its grip globally.

Numbers have since recovered somewhat as cooperatives cut milk production and export figures improved.

“When the pandemic hit, the industry was coming off several years of lower-than-average prices, but prices were decent in the second half of 2019,” says Vitaliano, chief economist with the National Milk Producers Federation.

“Milk production increased at a rapid rate over the beginning of 2020, so when the pandemic hit, it was very difficult.”

He says with the food service industry basically shut down due to pandemic restrictions, markets for products like cheese were more limited. Vitaliano says it took time for the industry to shift gears to producing more items consumers could use at home.

“The supply chain needed time to switch over,” he says.

Over the past few months, more and more consumers have ventured out of their homes and into restaurants, providing a familiar market for milk products. Vitaliano says the export market is fairly strong, too.

“On the balance, however, there’s still too much milk,” he says.

The dairy industry also benefited from government payments issued to farmers during the height of the pandemic, which Vitaliano says provided a major boost to all producers.

How dairy farms did in 2020 and into 2021 largely depends on geography, says Christopher Wolf, a professor of applied economics at Cornell University. He says some farms did very well over the past year, while others suffered.