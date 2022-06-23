Triplet calves surprise longtime dairy farmers

When Glenn Davis and his hired hand, Tracy Phillips, finished helping a Holstein cow deliver the second of its calves on May 28, they thought they were done. But Davis thought the cow didn’t look right.

“We kind of joked about it, ‘Maybe there’s one more,’” Phillips says.

Turns out, there was.

The 5-year-old cow delivered triplets that day. The three calves, two heifers and one bull, have been dubbed Mippety, Moppety and Moo by the Davis family. And they are regular celebrities on the Humboldt County farm near Gilmore City.

The calves are small, weighing only 40 to 50 pounds each, compared to the 80 pounds or more a normal Holstein calf might weigh, but they appear to be healthy and happy.

“They’re just little guys,” Davis says.

“They say triplets are one in a 100,000,” he says. “All I know is I’ve been milking all my life and I haven’t seen it.”

Davis Farms was started over 100 years ago and Glenn’s father is 94 years old, but he says nobody in the family can remember ever delivering triplet calves.

“We’ve had bunches of twins,” Glenn says.

Right now the little calves are like pets to the family. But eventually that will change. Meanwhile, everyone is enjoying the novelty the situation. Davis Dairy was already the only dairy in the county. Now it is also the home of the Holstein triplets.

