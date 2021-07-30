A look back at pig death loss factors in 2020

Editor’s note: The following was written by Lee Schulz, Iowa State University Extension economist, for the Ag Decision Maker newsletter.
How much did COVID-19 related supply chain disruptions contribute to pig death loss? Was 2020 worse than other years that had major challenges?
The USDA-National Agricultural Statistics Service combines survey-based estimators and administrative information to construct balance sheets to estimate supply. Commercial slaughter, imports and exports information are from administrative sources. Pig crop, deaths, and home slaughter data come from USDA-NASS surveys.
For example, the most recent Hogs and Pigs survey asked, “How many weaned pigs and older hogs owned by this operation died during March, April and May 2021?”
Operations had 13,631,200 post-weaning mortalities in 2020. That is an increase of 1,674,400 head or up 14% from 2019. It was a record level for the data series.
Still, that number is modest relative to height-of-the-pandemic expectations due to a variety of factors.
From 1988 through 2020, death loss is almost perfectly positively correlated with slaughter. The year 2019 had a record large pig crop. Many of those pigs were marketed in 2020. The year 2020 had a record large slaughter level. Death loss in units was expected to be higher in 2020 irrespective of any disruptions.
Analysts can use USDA data to calculate annual death loss percentage in several ways. One is simply dividing deaths by the total annual pig crop, which was 139,157,900 pigs in 2020. By this measure, death loss was 9.8%. That is up from 9% in 2018 and 8.6% in 2019.
The slaughter capacity crisis in 1998 that created a liquidity crisis for pork producers and a business crisis for U.S. pork production that spilled into 1999 saw an uptick in death loss. The death loss in 1997 saw an uptick in 1998 and 1999 — year-over-year increases of 17.9% and 11.0%, respectively. Annual death loss percentage (deaths divided by pig crops) was 5.0% in 1997, 5.6% in 1998, and 6.4% in 1999.
It is important to remember that the industry slaughtered over 30 million more hogs in 2020 than in the late 1990s.
Operations suffered a notable rise in death loss in 2013 and 2014 due to the health challenge with PEDV. Pig deaths climbed 7.3% from 2012 to 2013 and another 4.7% from 2013 to 2014. The annual mortality rate was 7.5% in 2012, 8.2% in 2013 and 8.6% in 2014.
Even with much larger pig crops, the industry was able to remain in the 8.5% to 9.0% mortality rate range over the 2015-19 period.