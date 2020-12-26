Alternative, limited feed powers cows through winter

Grazing season is still several months away, and as snow covers the corn stalks, many cow-calf producers have started to feed hay.

Managing the supply of feed on the farm requires organization and attention to detail, says Denise Schwab, Iowa State University Extension beef specialist.

“Right now, you need to be doing an inventory of feedstuffs so you know if you are going to be short,” she says. “It’s easier to stretch feed now than it will be later.”

Many of the Midwest’s pastures are in rough shape due to drought conditions and over-grazing. Schwab says that makes it even more important to stretch out that grocery dollar.

“Your cheapest source of feed are the stalks, provided you can supplement some energy,” she says. “You want to do this more with cows during gestation than during lactation.”

That supplement can be hay or some sort of ethanol co-product, such as dry distillers. Schwab says this is a sound strategy for the next few weeks, but after that, something like hay and silage may be used.

Producers could also look for alternative feed sources, such as soy hulls. Schwab says availability will depend on location, and she adds hulls could be expensive.

“If you are close to a processing facility, you may be able to find different feed ingredients,” she says. “Whatever you use, make sure you get it tested to make sure it’s providing the nutrients you need. It’s also probably going to be very wet, so you will probably need to dilute it some.”