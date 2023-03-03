Recent moisture should provide a much-needed boost to pastures as spring nears.

Sections of western Iowa continue to show up on the U.S. Drought Monitor map, while much of eastern Iowa shows up as abnormally dry. Most of Missouri and Illinois has sufficient moisture according to the index.

March is the right time to assess pastures and determine how to get them into optimal condition, says Rebecca Vittetoe, Extension forage agronomist with Iowa State University and based in southeast Iowa.

If pastures were grazed short due to drought conditions, she says they will need more time to recover.

“The temptation is going to be put cattle on those pastures when they turn green,” Vittetoe says. “If the pasture is already short, I would wait a bit longer before grazing. You want to make sure the grass doesn’t get ahead of you.”

Frost seeding might be a good option to help pastures recover. Vittetoe says producers are in a good weather window to add something like red clover to the pasture mix.

“Ideally you would do this with no snow on the ground, and with the ground frozen solid,” she says. “That freeze and thaw cycle works really well when it comes to seeding.”

Soil fertility should be checked prior to grazing season.

“You want to fertilize to your most limited nutrient to correct the soil,” says Gene Schmitz, Extension beef specialist with the University of Missouri and based in central Missouri.

He says some sections may need fertilized while other areas may be fine. Schmitz cautions against blanket fertilization.

“If you don’t need it, why spend money on it,” he says.

Pastures that have been over-grazed will be more susceptible to weed pressure, Schmitz says.

“Be prepared to deal with it accordingly,” he says.

Some producers may be thinking about a total overhaul of the grass stand. Schmitz says if that’s the case, every aspect should be carefully assessed before making any decision.

“You may want to consider something like native warm-season grasses or a non-toxic fescue,” he says.

Getting a cutting of hay early will help keep stands consistent.

“You will want to get an appraisal of hay quality in the spring, plus that gives you some good quality hay,” Schmitz says. “If forage amount is a concern, you might consider planting annuals like a hybrid forage sorghum or even oats.”

He also encourages producers to change blade height when mowing hay.

“With cool-season grasses, I like to see 4 inches of stubble, the same as what we want when grazing,” Schmitz says. “With warm-season grasses, a blade height of 8 to 10 inches would be ideal.”