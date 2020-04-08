Jason Lekin and Curt Sporleder say adjusting to the new normal under the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging.
Lekin owns Tama Livestock Auction in Tama, Iowa. Sporleder owns Unionville Livestock Market in Unionville, Missouri, and is part-owner (with Cody Frey) of Creston Livestock Auction in Creston, Iowa.
Over the past few weeks, they have made changes to the way they do business, which includes limiting the size of the audience during sales.
“We didn’t have any feeder cattle sales scheduled at the time this all started, so we were mostly having slaughter sales,” Lekin says. “You can run those sales with less than 10 people in the audience.”
He says sales are live-streamed online, which helps more people attend the auction. Lekin says he and his staff are also trying to communicate more with sellers.
“They trust us with their cattle, so we have to make sure we know what they are thinking,” he says.
He says the volatility in the market makes predicting a price difficult. For example, Lekin told a producer he expected fed cattle to bring $110 per hundredweight, but those cattle eventually brought $116/cwt.
“Then last week, they went up to $132 for no reason, and earlier in the week they were back at $116,” he says. “It’s very hard to figure out what they might bring.”
Sporleder says the most difficult thing for him is telling a customer they cannot bring a large group of people to the sale.
“This is their paycheck for the year, and they want their family there in many cases,” he says. “But we need to adhere to the social distancing guidelines and limit it to 10 people as much as we can while still doing a good job of marketing their cattle.”
Both the Creston and Unionville facilities offer live-streaming during auctions.
“We’ve done it at Unionville for many years,” Sporleder says. “We have been seeing an increase in bidding with the online option.”
Most markets seem to be adapting well, says Pierce Bennett, government and industry affairs associate with the Livestock Marketing Association.
“We are making sure that our membership has the information they need, based on what their states are doing,” he says. “If things come up in their state, we ask them to keep us updated on any changes.”
Bennett says a good number of auction markets already had an online presence, adding many others have requested information about live streaming and internet bidding.
“There are several options out there for this,” he says. “They see it as a way to limit the number of people in the building, but to still have live bidding. For some, it has been more of a challenge due to internet limitations in their area.”
Lekin says during a time of uncertainty, he believes auction markets will continue to provide high-quality service.
“It’s very frustrating for everyone,” he says. “But I think people are adjusting, and we all hope it settles down soon.”
Sporleder says lower cattle prices have not helped the situation.
“The market has been tough with a lot of wild swings,” he says. “The producers are having to decide whether to sell cattle or keep and feed them. It’s hard on them, but we need to remain positive.
“They always say tough times won’t last, but tough people will. We’re all in this together, and we will get through it.”