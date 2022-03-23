‘Be patient’ with drought- or pest-damaged pastures

Pasture conditions heading into spring vary across the Midwest.

Those conditions range from severe drought in parts of Nebraska to abnormally dry conditions in western Iowa, while other sections of the Midwest saw enough moisture last fall through winter to warrant a more optimistic outlook.

“October was really a blessing for our area,” says Aaron Saeugling, Extension forage agronomist with Iowa State University based in western Iowa. “We didn’t get much snow, but we have more soil moisture now than we did a year ago.”

With that in mind, he recommends producers go out and assess pastures now. If grass was grazed short last fall, it likely will need more time to be ready this spring.

Evaluating pastures early will also help determine future feed needs, says Wayne Flanary, Extension agronomist with the University of Missouri in northwest Missouri.

“If it remains dry, you may need to stretch out available feed, or you may need to find it elsewhere,” he says.

Flanary says some pastures in Missouri saw damage from fall armyworms, adding an assessment now will give farmers time to patch that damage.

“You will want to hold off on grazing until those pastures are back in shape,” he says.

In areas with extreme drought, the pasture outlook depends on moisture, says Daren Redfearn, Extension forage specialist with the University of Nebraska.

“It’s going to take quite a bit of rain to get those pastures going,” he says. “A month of good growing conditions should take care of that, but be patient with it.”