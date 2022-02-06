Beef expo adds sales, other events in 2022

More changes are coming to the Iowa Beef Expo, scheduled for Feb. 12-20 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.

Many of the breed shows and sales have been moved to opening weekend.

“Some of the breeds felt they would have better crowds on the weekend,” says Mike Dierenfeld, a veterinarian and producer from Northwood, Iowa, and president of the Iowa Beef Breeds Council. “So this year, most of the sales will be on Sunday and Monday.”

Along with several breed shows and sales, the expo offers a growing trade show.

“Last year’s trade show was smaller due to COVID, but this year it’s going to be pretty much filled up and we’re excited about that,” Dierenfeld says.

COVID also impacted attendance in 2020, as did bitterly cold weather, but organizers are expecting good crowds this year.

A new event this year is the Iowa Tall Corn Bid Calling Championship Feb. 12.

“That’s going to be a lot of fun,” Dierenfeld says.

Two new events from last year, the Sale Heifer Futurity event and Supreme Row, also return. The expo will offer an AOB (All Other Breeds) sale for breeds without large enough numbers to hold their own sale.

With most of the sales early in the week, Dierenfeld says that opens up the cattle barn to the juniors.

“We are really looking forward to a great show,” he says. “I think people will enjoy it.”

Below is the complete show and sale schedule. More information at www.iowa beefexpo.com