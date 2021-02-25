Beef Expo: Top-selling heifer boasted good genetics, frame

Marty Van Vliet knew he had an outstanding heifer prior to the Iowa Beef Expo.

“I could have sold her 15 times over,” he says.

But Van Vliet, who owns and operates Blueprint Cattle Company near Otley, is a longtime supporter of the beef expo and saved her for the annual show.

The Maine-Anjou heifer sold for $40,000 at the Feb. 17 breed sale, easily making her the top-seller at the expo.

Van Vliet says there was a great deal of interest in the heifer. Her sire is one of the top bulls in the breed, he says, and her dam was a reserve grand champion at both the Iowa State Fair and the stock show in Denver.

“She has the genetics, and she is just extremely stout, with a really attractive front third,” he says. “We knew she was going to bring a good price, but obviously we were not expecting this kind of price.”

Van Vliet says most of the heifers he sells become show calves. He also sells eight to 10 bulls annually, and raises some Angus cattle as well.

Bob Bosch is also a regular at the expo and consigned the top-selling Limousin bull for $11,500 at the Feb. 14 sale.

“We used social media to generate quite a bit of interest in him,” says Bosch, who owns Bosch Limousin near Indianola. “We had a semen company come out and look at him, so having that input also helped with marketing. That and his stats put him on top.”

Bosch says the bull’s sire died suddenly, placing a higher premium on this bull.

He appreciates the expo and the many years he has shown cattle at the winter event.