Beef Expo: Top-selling heifer boasted good genetics, frame

Marty Van Vliet knew he had an outstanding heifer prior to the Iowa Beef Expo.
“I could have sold her 15 times over,” he says.
But Van Vliet, who owns and operates Blueprint Cattle Company near Otley, is a longtime supporter of the beef expo and saved her for the annual show.
The Maine-Anjou heifer sold for $40,000 at the Feb. 17 breed sale, easily making her the top-seller at the expo.
Van Vliet says there was a great deal of interest in the heifer. Her sire is one of the top bulls in the breed, he says, and her dam was a reserve grand champion at both the Iowa State Fair and the stock show in Denver.
“She has the genetics, and she is just extremely stout, with a really attractive front third,” he says. “We knew she was going to bring a good price, but obviously we were not expecting this kind of price.”
Van Vliet says most of the heifers he sells become show calves. He also sells eight to 10 bulls annually, and raises some Angus cattle as well.
Bob Bosch is also a regular at the expo and consigned the top-selling Limousin bull for $11,500 at the Feb. 14 sale.
“We used social media to generate quite a bit of interest in him,” says Bosch, who owns Bosch Limousin near Indianola. “We had a semen company come out and look at him, so having that input also helped with marketing. That and his stats put him on top.”
Bosch says the bull’s sire died suddenly, placing a higher premium on this bull.
He appreciates the expo and the many years he has shown cattle at the winter event.
“This is our 28th year coming here,” Bosch says. “The sales have definitely been very good to us. We’re very thankful.”
Below are breed sale results from the Feb. 13-20 event.
Angus
The top-selling bull, consigned by O’Neill Angus Farm, sold for $8,000 to Steve Burress. The top-selling female, consigned by Brandt Farms, sold for $7,000 to Gavin Hunt.
A total of 64 live lots sold for an average price of $3,465. Two embryo lots sold for an average price of $2,700.
Charolais
The top-selling bull, consigned by Gerdes Show Cattle/Derrer Farms, sold for $5,250 to KB Farms. The top-selling female, consigned by LaFraise Farms, sold for $8,750 to Sellhorst Charolais.
A total of 39 live lots sold for an average price of $3,574. Four embryos sold for an average price of $1,125.
Gelbvieh
The top-selling bull, consigned by Ivers Family, sold for $4,750 to West End Gelbvieh Ranch. The top-selling female, consigned by Ivers Family, sold for $5,000 to Cole’s Bend Cattle.
A total of 20 live lots sold for an average price of $3,267. Two non-live lots sold for an average price of $3,875.
Hereford
The top-selling bull, consigned by Double J Herefords, sold for $6,500 to Reece Miller. The top-selling female, consigned by Tophill Herefords, sold for $5,200 to Baker Farms.
A total of 45 live lots sold for an average price of $3,727.
Limousin
The top-selling bull, consigned by Bosch Farms, sold for $11,500 to Symens Brothers. The top-selling female, consigned by Vorthmann Limousin, sold for $6,000 to Morgan Will.
A total of 21 live lots sold for an average price of $3,345. Five embryos sold for an average price of $785.
Maine-Anjou
The top-selling bull, consigned by Ashtyn Danker, sold for $3,500 to Jerry Moore. The top-selling female, consigned by Blueperint Cattle Co., sold for $40,000 to Caden Olson.
A total of 10 live lots sold for an average price of $6,073.
Red Angus
The top-selling bull, consigned by CB2 Cattle Co., sold for $6,000 to Dale Van Tomme. The top-selling female, consigned by CB2 Cattle Co. of Brooklyn, sold for $6,500 to Robert Penzenstadler
A total of 48 live lots sold for an average price of $3,172.
Thirty-five frozen lots sold for an average price of $698.
Shorthorn
The top-selling bull, consigned by Mitchell Family Shorthorns, sold for $3,025 to Larry Carstens. The top-selling female, consigned by Quad K Shorthorns, sold for $3,150 to Kason Appel.
A total of 21 live lots sold for an average price of $1,985. Four frozen lots sold for an average price of $865.
Simmental
The top-selling bull, consigned by Gerdes Show Cattle, sold for $8,000 to Clint Hunter. The top-selling female, consigned by 102 Cattle Co. (John Walston), sold for $14,000 to Moore Land and Cattle.
A total of 86 live lots sold for an average price of $3,398. One pregnancy lot sold for $3,600.