Beef leader splits time on cattle, research, people

Dan Loy’s roots may be in western Illinois, but over the past 40 years, they have found their way to central Iowa.

Loy came to Iowa State University in 1982 to work as an Extension beef specialist. He added more words to the business card as the years went by, including professor of animal science and director of the Iowa Beef Center.

If you are involved in the cattle industry, the odds are pretty good you have met Loy.

“This was my first job, and I never left,” he says.

Loy grew up on a western Illinois farm.

“Grandpa fed a lot of cattle, and it was something I was drawn to do,” he says.

Loy graduated from Western Illinois University in 1978, and then went on to Pennsylvania State University where he earned his PhD in 1982.

“I was on the livestock judging team both at Black Hawk College East and then at Western Illinois,” he says. “My coach and the coach at Penn State both thought I needed to go to grad school, so I went to Penn State and worked with the judging team there while I was there. That’s how I got interested in teaching.”

Loy was hired by ISU to work on the feedlot side of the cattle business, and for many years teamed with Daryl Strohbehn to lead the Extension beef program.

“Stro handled the cow-calf side and I handled the feedlots,” he says. “We did overlap some, but that’s how it worked for a long time.”

At first, Loy’s work was all with Extension. In 1992, he took on a small research appointment, but his responsibilities were still 80% Extension.