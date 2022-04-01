Beef leader takes place in family operation

EXIRA, Iowa — Even at a young age, Clara Lauritsen had a passion for feeding cattle.

“Feeding cattle is all I have ever known,” she says. “My dad put me in my first pay loader at the age of 9, and I’ve never questioned the career path I would follow.”

Lauritsen’s family farms near here in Audubon County, Iowa. She graduated from Audubon High School in 2012, then received her bachelor’s degree from Northwest Missouri State University in December 2015.

Clara is the co-manager of Lauritsen Cattle Company, working with her younger brother Ty and her parents, Scott and Denise Lauritsen.

They custom-feed about 4,000 head of cattle for clients all over the country.

“I grew up here on this yard, so it’s very exciting to be making my living the same way my parents did,” she says. “My burning passion for feeding cattle and the physical labor that goes along with it is not as strong as it once was but it’s still my desire to serve this industry for years to come.”

After moving home to the family farm, Clara says she wanted to learn all she could about the cattle industry.

“I had such a desire to meet more young individuals within the industry, so I found my way into the Iowa Cattlemen’s Leadership program in 2017,” she says. “The networking opportunities that followed will forever be a part of my story.

“There is always someone with the answer to your question. The key is to find that someone.”