DES MOINES, Iowa — Andrew Speas knew he had a top-notch heifer as the Iowa Beef Expo Simmental sale began Feb. 13, but it still came as a surprise to see her receive the top sale price at the week-long event.

Speas’ heifer brought $14,000 at the sale, sharing the top price in all breed sales.

“Her mother is one we raised, and we sold half embryo interest in her last Labor Day for $70,000,” he says. “We knew she was pretty good, and we’re very pleased with how she sold.”

He says the bred heifer carries a lot of traits that are popular in the breed, including depth and structural soundness.

“Her mother was red, so even though this heifer is black, she carries the red gene and that made her appealing to the buyer,” Speas says. “A lot of people are chasing that red gene now.”

The heifer’s buyer is from Maryland.

“He told us she arrived safely,” Speas says. “When you sell one to someone so far away, it’s a big relief when they arrive.”

Cody Jensen and his family sold the top selling Angus bull at the expo, selling for $12,000 to a buyer from Minnesota. The family farms near Plainfield in northeast Iowa.

“We had quite a bit of interest so we thought he would bring a good price,” he says. “We sold seven head for an average just under $6,000, so we were pretty happy with how things went.”

Jensen says his family has been selling at the expo the past two decades.

“It’s been very good to us,” he says. “It’s always a very good event.”

Below are breed sale results from the Feb. 11-19 event.

Angus

The top selling bull, consigned by Jensen Angus Farms of Plainfield, Iowa, sold for $12,000 to Roeder Family Farms Stewartville, Minn.

The top selling female, consigned by Brandt Farms of Corning, Iowa, sold for $7,750 to Kevin Ross of Minden, Iowa.

Live lot average: $4,410.

All Other Breeds (AOB)

The top selling bull, consigned by Ronnie & Janice Klimesh of Lawler, Iowa, sold for $1,100 to Cody Melton of Proum, Oklahoma.

The top selling female, consigned by Ronnie & Janice Klimesh of Lawler, Iowa, sold for $3,100 to Curtis Clark of Yale, Iowa.

Live lot average: $1,600.

Charolais

The top selling bull, consigned by LaFraise Farms of Flanagan, Ill., sold for $14,000 to Happy II Charolais of Zapata, Texas.

The top selling female, consigned by Hinshaw Farms of Secor, Ill., sold for $8,000 to Michael Skiba of North Branch, Minnesota.

Live lot average: $4,973.

Gelbvieh

The top selling bull, consigned by ABCS Gelbvieh of Winthrop, Iowa, sold for $12,000 to Wohl Farms of Baldin, North Dakota.

The top selling female, consigned by Kirkwood Community College of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, sold for $6,500 to Adelyns Sienknecht of Gladbrook, Iowa.

Live lot average: $3,394.

Hereford

The top selling bull, consigned by MGM Polled Herefords of Hartford, Wisconsin, sold for $11,000 to Tegtmeier Polled Herefords of Burchard, Neb.

The top selling female, consigned by Goehring Herefords of Keosauqua, Iowa, sold for $10,500 to Lynn Johnson of Iowa Falls, Iowa.

Live lot average: $4,711.

Limousin

The top selling bull, consigned by Vorthmann Limousin of Treynor, Iowa, sold for $7,000 to Rolling Acres Farms of Scheer, West Virginia.

The top selling female, consigned by DEBV Deb Miller of Treynor, Iowa, sold for $3,100 to Gavin Sloss of Guthrie Center, Iowa.

Live lot average: $3,684.

Maine-Anjou

The top selling bull, consigned by Blueprint Cattle Company of Otley, Iowa, sold for $7,750 to Mike Kuhlman of Ottosen, Iowa.

The top selling female, consigned by Doug & Diana Sampson of Nevada, Iowa, sold for $3,600 to Oakley Sutter of Pleasantville, Iowa.

Live lot average: $2,753.

Red Angus

The top selling bull, consigned by Wangen Cattle Company of Ellendale, Minn., sold for $9,000 to Kelly Haun.

The top selling female, consigned by CB2 Cattle Company of Brooklyn, Iowa, sold for $6,750 to Maddox Drummond.

Live lot average: $3,849.

Simmental

The top selling bull, consigned by Henderson, Grandview & Finesse, sold for $10,500 to Neil Skiles of Industry, Ill.

The top selling female, consigned by Speas Farm Inc. of Elkhart, Iowa, sold for $14,000 to William McGrew of Kaymar, Maryland.

Live lot average: $4,200.