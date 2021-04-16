Bull prep for breeding follows ABCs

Denise Schwab says following a formula she calls ABC 60 should help ensure bulls are ready for breeding season.

The 60 refers to the bull’s status 60 days ahead of being turned out with the cows.

“A is for assessing bull power,” says Schwab, Iowa State University Extension beef specialist in eastern Iowa. “You want to be sure those bulls can cover the cows they need to breed. You still have time to bring in bulls and acclimate them to your system.”

There are two “Bs” in the system. The first is identifying a body condition score to ensure bulls are in peak physical condition for breeding season.

The other “B” is setting up a breeding soundness exam (BSE) with a veterinarian.

“If sperm counts are bad, you still have time to improve it,” Schwab says. “With the cold weather we had in February, there has likely been some damage. You want to know that now rather than ending up with open cows later.”

She says a second BSE may be necessary closer to breeding season.

The two “Cs” are for conditioning and commingling. Schwab says bulls may be out of shape after months of rest.

“If they are in a large pasture, you could put water in one corner and mineral in another. That makes them move around more,” she says.

If more than one bull is breeding cows in the same pasture, they need to commingle ahead of breeding season.

“The pecking order needs to be established before you turn them out with the cows,” Schwab says.

If bulls have a body condition score between 5.5 and 6.5, they should be in great shape for breeding season, says Lindsay Waechter-Mead, a veterinarian with the University of Nebraska’s Great Plains Veterinary Education Center in Clay Center.