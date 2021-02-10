Cattle leader sees growing demand for beef amid pandemic

Jared Brackett was named 2020 Cattlemen’s Beef Board Chairman. He is a fifth-generation cow/calf producer from Filer, Idaho.

Brackett is a Texas A & M University graduate with a degree in agriculture economics. A past president of the Idaho Cattlemen’s Association, Brackett continues to serve on a number of other livestock committees and boards in addition to his responsibilities with the Beef Checkoff.

IFT: As you talk to beef producers, how are they handling the pandemic?

BRACKETT: The COVID-19 pandemic certainly has added to an already frustrating situation for cattlemen and women throughout the U.S. who’ve experienced tough times in recent years. I’m a beef producer myself, and I can say that the pandemic has certainly created a number of challenges for my operation. I know other producers are in the same boat. We’ve seen a tremendous impact on our economy, including the stock market and cattle markets. That said, beef producers are a resilient group. We’ve experienced tough times before, and we will do our best to overcome this one as well.

In times like these, producers certainly ask what their Beef Checkoff is doing to help. As the chair of the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, I’ve personally been impressed by how the Beef Checkoff and its contractors have pivoted their marketing plans to better fit what has become the “new normal.”

IFT: What are the CBB’s priorities for 2021?

BRACKETT: We want to make informed decisions and encourage Checkoff contractors to execute programs and initiatives that increase demand for beef. That’s our primary goal, and it’s what we’re tasked with every year.