Cattle need help when temperature turns bitter

Cows can handle just about any weather event, but there will come a time when even the hardiest of bovines needs some help.

For cows in good body condition, that’s usually when temperatures hit a wind chill below 19 degrees, says Kacie McCarthy, Extension beef specialist with the University of Nebraska.

Cows in poorer condition start feeling the extra stress at around 27 degrees, she says.

“Cows in good body condition with a dry coat are able to maintain body temperature up to that point,” McCarthy says. “Make sure you evaluate the body condition ahead of very cold periods. You may need to add weight.”

When conditions are bitterly cold, cattle likely will devote a good deal of energy to staying warm. The result is weight loss unless more feed is supplemented.

McCarthy says a dry coat is a huge factor in keeping cows warm. If her coat is wet, even temperatures in the low-50s can impact performance.

“If she is wet and there is some wind, it can increase the chances for stress,” she says. “If the cow has snow on her back, that tells me she is able to maintain her body temperature.”

Having a windbreak system in place is important, says Denise Schwab, Iowa State University Extension beef specialist based in eastern Iowa.

“Trees, a valley, portable shelters — anything that can get them out of the wind is going to help,” she says.

Cows in lots should have access to fresh bedding, which allows them to stay off the cold ground.

Schwab says watering systems need to be checked to make sure heaters are working.

Paying attention to weather forecasts is also important.

“If there’s a storm coming in, you may want to boost their feed so they eat more ahead of the storm,” Schwab says.

She says cows will become acclimated to cold weather, meaning they are better able to handle it.

“A February storm is much easier on cows than bitter cold in November,” Schwab says.

The Iowa State research suggests feeding cows in the late afternoon will help cows get through cold overnight temperatures as rumen heat production peaks about 6 hours after being fed. During periods of continual cold weather, cows will need approximately an extra pound of corn for every 10 degrees of cold stress below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

McCarthy says cows in mid-gestation have the lowest energy requirements, but body condition scores need to stay at 5 or so. Cows in late-gestation have higher protein and energy requirements, so supplementing energy will be beneficial.