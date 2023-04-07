Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories about the workings of various farm commodity checkoffs.

The beef checkoff has been in place since the 1985 Farm Bill, which created the Beef Promotion and Research Act, followed shortly with the Beef Promotion and Research Order.

The checkoff program is a national marketing and research program designed to increase the demand for beef at home and abroad and accomplished through initiatives such as consumer advertising, marketing partnerships, public relations, education, research and new-product development.

“Under the program, producers and beef importers pay a $1-per-head assessment on animals they market and equivalent on beef they import,” says Sarah Metzler, director of organizational communications for the CBB. “The checkoff assessment became mandatory when the program was approved by 79% of producers in a 1988 national referendum vote.”

The CBB oversees the collection and spending of checkoff funds, with oversight from the USDA. Metzler says the Qualified State Beef Councils retain half of each dollar they collect for marketing and research programs in their state and other programs as identified by the council’s board.

The beef board includes 101 members, including domestic beef, dairy and veal producers, along with importers of beef and beef products.

Who comprises the board and how are they selected?

“Members are individually nominated by certified nominating organizations and appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture to serve a non-paid three-year term,” Metzler says. “Members may be re-appointed for an additional three-year term, after which they must switch off the board.”

She says the number of board members is established according to the number of cattle in the state or region — 500,000 head for the first board member and 1 million head for each additional member. Importer numbers are established in the same manner.

Checkoff funds are allowed to be spent on promotion, research, consumer information, industry information, foreign marketing and producer communications.

“By investing checkoff dollars in these specific program areas, dollars are spent more efficiently and effectively,” Metzler says. “Every decision about investing checkoff dollars into beef promotion, research, education, information and foreign-market development is directly tied to the Beef Industry Long Range Plan. This ensures the beef checkoff is making targeted efforts toward driving consumer demand for beef.”

A return on investment study is required every 5 years to help assess funding priorities. The CBB is ultimately responsible for approving the annual budget for all national checkoff-funded programs.

Metzler says the Beef Promotion Operating Committee is defined in the Beef Act as the body responsible for developing the annual budget, which must be approved by the full beef board and the USDA, for developing plans and programs in the areas of promotion, research, consumer information, industry information, foreign marketing and producer communications.

The Beef Promotion Operating Committee includes 10 producers elected by the Cattlemen’s Beef Board and 10 producers elected by the Federation of State Beef Councils.

“The act and order requires that the Beef Promotion Operating Committee contract with national, nonprofit, industry-governed organizations to implement beef checkoff programs,” Metzler says.

Beef Promotion Operating Committee members serve a one-year term.

Checking on checkoffs

Year of inception: 1986

Checkoff rate: $1 per head every time an animal is sold; equivalent for imported beef and beef products.

Budget: +/- $32 million annually for national programming; equivalent for state programs.

Disbursement: Through Authorization Request process by eligible contracting organizations annually.

Seats on board: 101

Representation: Based on the number of cattle in each state plus importers, appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.

Headquarters: Denver, Colorado