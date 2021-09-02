Choosing herd bulls comes down to goals

OSCEOLA, Iowa — Before selecting a herd sire, Brian Oswald says it is important to establish production goals.

“We always appreciate the opportunity to visit with new potential customers and learn about their operation,” he says. “We feel it is very important as their seedstock supplier to know the goals for their cow herd so that we can recommend the best bulls to fit their needs.”

Oswald and his wife Mindy operate High Point Genetics. The cow herd consists of 300 registered cows, with about 75% of those Angus and the other 25% SimAngus.

Oswald has also worked full time for Farm Credit Services of America for the last 30 years.

The south central Iowa producer says each customer has different goals, but some traits are always in demand.

“The majority of our customers look for bulls that are moderate to easy calving with extra gain-ability and performance, and quiet dispositions,” he says. “Our customers value data, and EPDs are important to them.

“As we search for AI and natural service sires, we strive to select balanced trait bulls that ‘push the envelope’ in terms of performance. Genomics play a role in every mating and have been important to our operation.”

But Oswald stresses the need for a well-balanced bull that not only has desirable EPDs, but progeny that can handle life in the pasture.

“Structural soundness and fleshing ability are non-negotiable no matter how outstanding their EPDs or genomic data,” he says. “Many of our customers also retain their heifers as replacements. Having many cows in their teens, we value longevity and know that for a cow to live a long, productive life, she must have a solid foundation, a nice tight udder, and be able to do everything right.”