Committees continue to debate cattle market moves

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. House and Senate agriculture committees both held hearings last week on bills aimed at transparency in the cattle market.

The Senate agriculture hearing April 26 included testimony from a number of witnesses in regards to cattle pricing and markets.

Among the bills being debated is the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act, which would require large meatpackers to divulge the terms of “alternative marketing arrangements” with cattle producers.

Supporters of those arrangements, including the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, say changes would hurt farmers in the long run.

“I’m opposed to these bills,” said Shawn Tiffany, an NCBA member who runs a feedlot operation in Kansas. “This bill would end my business as it exists today.”

But other cattle producers offered a different perspective, saying there aren’t enough cattle being sold on the open cash market to set any realistic base for the market to operate.

“I can’t get but one bid for my cattle anymore,” said William Ruffin, a cattle producer from Mississippi.

Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, joined with Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., in introducing the bill last fall. They have a number of co-sponsors, and Grassley told the Senate panel last week he has heard strong support for it from Iowa cattle producers.

“This bill doesn’t go far enough for some and goes too far for others,” he said. “For that reason I think we have something that ought to fly here.”

Four companies control the vast majority of the meatpacking industry. Those companies — Cargill, JBS, National Beef and Tyson Foods — are under fire from lawmakers as their profits have remained high while cattle producers have struggled. Company executives were questioned by the House Agriculture Committee April 27.

Some lawmakers said they could support efforts to increase transparency through divulging terms of the marketing agreements but would not support items such as requiring that a certain percentage of the market come from cash sales.

Others say without that guarantee, the price would continue to slip and the already small cash market would be in danger of disappearing altogether.

The packers aren’t necessarily at fault, said Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Penn., the ranking Republican on the House Agriculture Committee. Thompson said there are problems in the industry, but he did not say he would support the legislation.

“It’s certainly a moving target,” he said of the question of livestock prices and competitiveness.

