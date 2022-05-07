Conservation goals drive cattle operation

SCRANTON, Iowa — Justin Robbins and his family place a priority on sustainability and leaving the land better than they found it.

“We are just trying to be responsible,” he says.

Robbins, his wife Lacie and son McKinley received the 2021 Iowa Environmental Stewardship Award from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. As one of six regional winners, they will compete for the national award that is presented in late July.

The Greene County, Iowa, operation, known as Robbins Land & Cattle, features an Angus cow-calf herd, grain and hay production and a farm-to-table business that sells beef nationally. The family also farm some ground in Carroll County.

They retain a good number of heifers each year to keep current on genetics. Calves that aren’t used for breeding stock are finished on the farm, with much of it sold through the farm-to-table business.

Several conservation systems are part of the operation, but the centerpiece may be the family’s use of cover crops. Those crops, primarily rye, are used not only for feed but as part of the farm’s nutrient reduction strategy.

“We don’t need the highest yields because we can pull feed value off it with rye or oats,” Robbins says.

He kept seed from the most recent rye crop, and plans to seed more acres of the grain this year.

Robbins first started using cover crops in 2013, primarily on harvested corn ground. Eventually he would like to seed 50% of his ground to cover crops.

Manure from the feedlot is heavily utilized on crop acres, he says.

He also built his own high- clearance aerial unit so he can blow cover crop seed without having to hire someone to do it.

“It broke a couple of times, and it came down on me a couple of times, but I got it done,” Robbins says with a chuckle. “My wife was not pleased, but it works pretty well.”

The central Iowa farm features hills, valleys and bottom ground along the North Raccoon River. Robbins uses an intense rotational grazing program, and the river is fenced to keep cattle out of it.

“Sometimes deer have a different idea about fencing, but we do our best,” he says.

Ponds are also fenced, and grass is managed through flash grazing. Grass along the river is also grazed as much as possible.

Cows are rotated mostly weekly on their Carroll County pasture, while the riverbank is grazed every three weeks.

“We do things that we feel make sense,” Robbins says. “I like to do my own research and use my own data to make decisions.”

He lists several goals for the operation, including using cover crop on 100% of incoming soybean acres, better manure utilization, fine-tuning pasture acres for more rotational grazing usage and converting poorer ground into hay and pasture acres.

Robbins is also planning to devote more time to the farm-to-table business.

“That has definitely been a learning process, and it takes a lot of work, but I enjoy it,” he says, adding 45-plus cattle are used in that business annually.

“It’s really been a learning process, and we are making a few changes, but it’s going really well and seems to meet a demand with our customers,” he says. “We enjoy helping them out.”

