Consumers curious about livestock practices

Animal agriculture has changed dramatically over the past 25 years, and those changes mean educating not only producers, but non-farm consumers.

IFT Publications asked those in the non-farm community if they have questions about modern agriculture and got several that pertain to livestock practices. We reached out to experts to provide answers.

Holly asked, “Would farmers find technology useful when it comes to keeping animal records?”

“Technology is already being used in keeping animal records,” says Kelvin Leibold, Iowa State University Extension farm management specialist. “Certainly in the financial record keeping area it is common place. We use it in the production process to track animals for efficiency. In the dairy industry we have robots that monitor the cows’ milk production and feed intake. We use records to track genetics.

“In the pork industry we can track individual feed consumption of sows housed in group housing pens to track consumption. Just as pets are often ‘microchipped,’ so are we starting to ‘chip’ commercial livestock to track things related to health such as any medical treatments, breeding dates, changes in weight, trace back for genetic issues or even tracking them down if they get lost. So we are using technology today and will certainly use it even more in the future.”

The Midwest is known for corn-fed beef, but there is also a good market for grass-fed beef. Branden asked, “How does grass-fed only vs. feedlot compare for cost of business?”