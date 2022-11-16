Consumers, producers absorb higher meat costs

The potential for profit in the livestock industry is there, but there will also be challenges along the way.

“These price hikes we’ve seen for meat are likely behind us,” says Lee Schulz, Extension livestock marketing economist at Iowa State University. He made his comments during ISU’s Pro Ag Outlook and Management webinar series Nov. 8.

He said while pork prices have been up about 6%, beef prices have remained relatively stable. That should change as beef supplies continue to tighten.

Schulz said consumers have adjusted to higher meat costs. Recent data indicates about 15% are trying different types of meat, while about a third have continued to buy the same meat products despite the higher cost. About 25% are buying smaller packages.

These higher meat prices came as input costs soared. Schulz says some input costs, such as fuel, are starting to come down. Some higher costs such as labor will likely stay the same or even increase.

Schulz said the cattle price cycle is in its ninth year and at least two more years of inventory decline is likely. Feeder cattle prices for calves weighing 700 to 800 pounds will see about a $170 per hundredweight average in 2022, with prices up another 14% in 2023, coming in around $193/cwt.

Cow-calf return estimates for 2022 are below $100/cwt., which Schulz said is not enough to trigger expansion.

“Costs are higher, and widespread drought led to heavy culling of cows,” he said, adding just over 10% of the national herd has been culled.

Not all regions have lost cow numbers. Schulz said Iowa increased its herd by 65,000 cows, while South Dakota lost 189,000 cows.

Feedlot closeouts in Iowa have grown about 50% high over the past two years, he said.

Hog prices have increased substantially in recent months, Schulz said, adding he does not believe the industry is planning any expansion in the short-term.

Numbers remain below packing capacity. He said the industry should not trouble staying ahead of the seasonally high numbers seen during the fourth quarter.

Schulz expects hog prices to average below break-evens in 2023.

He said other products such as chicken, turkey, eggs and dairy are seeing a fate similar to pork and beef when it comes to costs. Schulz said the recent avian influenza outbreak cut into supplies, meaning prices are higher at the retail level.