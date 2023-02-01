Cook makes history at IPPA annual meeting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Trish Cook made history when she was handed the gavel Jan. 24 to begin her duties as president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association.

Cook became the first woman chosen as IPPA president when she took the reins from the previous president, Kevin Rasmussen, following IPPA’s annual meeting.

Cook and her husband Aaron farm near Winthrop in Buchanan County.

While Cook is the first woman to be president of IPPA, she points out that leadership in agriculture always depends on teamwork, whether that’s on the farm or in the board room.

“The things that are important to me are the things that are important to all pork producers,” she said as she took the gavel.

“In pork production we depend on teamwork. My husband and I work as a team. I will work as a team with the board, county organizations, and the staff. I look forward to representing all of Iowa’s pork producers as we address the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

The Cook family owns and operates their eastern Iowa family farm, which includes a farrow-to-finish operation, as well as corn and soybeans. Trish is a 27-year member of the Buchanan County Pork Producers and served on the IPPA board since 2019, when she joined as the northeast region director.

She has served on several IPPA committees, and participated in the Iowa Pork Leadership Academy and the National Pork Producers Council‘s Pork Leadership Institute. Cook has an accounting degree from Iowa State University and an MBA from the University of Iowa.

She says for the most part, pork producers are optimistic about the industry’s outlook.

“We’ve had a couple of pretty good years economically, and the markets have compensated us,” Cook says.

The organization’s strategic plan was also discussed at the meeting. She says IPPA will be working with producers and industry partners to update the previous plan.

Cook says producers were happy to learn of $40 million made available for phase two of the expansion of Iowa State University’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the funds would be made available from money the state received through the American Rescue Plan Act.

An additional $20 million may be forthcoming from the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund.

“We’re continuing to work with our elected officials to get this fully funded,” Cook says. “This is very important to our pork industry.”

Three resolutions were passed by delegates. One of those encourages all Iowa pork producers to comply with US SHIP (U.S. Swine Health Improvement Program) biosecurity and traceability standards in order to keep working on the prevention of foreign animal disease in the pig herd, and in the event of a disease incident, compliance would help the pork industry’s ability to either keep its export markets open, or to return to exporting as soon as possible.

A second resolution encourages all Iowa pork producers to participate in the Strategic Investment Program (SIP), which is a voluntary checkoff. That money is directed to the National Pork Producers Council in its policy and regulatory representation of the pork industry.

The third is a resolution encouraging the National Pork Board to develop and test food frequency questionnaires and dietary evaluation tools that clearly isolate pork from other red meat categories. The resolution calls for that information to be provided to the proper NPB task force and delegates at the March 2024 Pork Forum.

Matt Gent, a producer from Wellman, was named IPPA president-elect.