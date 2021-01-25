COVID cuts into restaurant demand for turkey, eggs

Like the rest of agriculture, the poultry industry endured a volatile year in 2020 as COVID-19 spread across the country.

“The Iowa turkey industry is the No. 1 supplier to a lot of restaurants and shops,” says Gretta Irwin, executive director of the Iowa Turkey Federation. “People didn’t go out to eat or travel as much in 2020, so it has affected the industry.”

She says West Liberty Foods, a major turkey processor, took a production pause recently to “help inventory catch up to demand.”

Many meat processors temporarily shut down due to COVID-19 outbreaks among employees.

Irwin says from a retail perspective, demand has been strong. She says turkey sales over the Thanksgiving holiday were very good.

“Items like ground turkey, tenderloins and frozen items remained very popular,” she says, adding as more consumers cooked from home, they found turkey to be a versatile product.

Production numbers in Iowa have been strong over the past five years, Irwin says. However, the pandemic was a major factor in reduced numbers in 2020 and likely in 2021.

She says her office fielded more calls on how to cook turkey over the past 10 months. With that in mind, they put together a cookbook to help answer those question. Irwin says people interested in the cookbook should email the federation via their website at iowaturkey.org/.

“We are very optimistic about industry,” she says. “We have to believe that things are going to get better.”

The past year has challenged the egg industry, says Kevin Stiles, CEO of the Iowa Poultry Association and Iowa Egg Council. He says bird numbers were down about 15% in 2020.