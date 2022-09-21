Dairy beef crosses aim for certified status

Crossing beef bulls with dairy cows is not new, but it is becoming more common.

“Over the last three to five years, you are seeing it more down here,” says Ty Lawrence, an animal scientist with West Texas A&M University in Canyon.

“We’ve had an influx of big dairies move here from California over the past 20 years, so it’s come from that.”

Lawrence says it has become “nearly impossible” to sell purebred Jersey calves, adding purebred Holstein steer prices are declining.

“The dairy industry had to do something to find value in these calves,” he says.

The Angus-Holstein cross seems to be the most popular. Lawrence says other crossbreeding combination have also worked.

“They want that black coat to get that Certified Angus Beef premium,” he says, adding the black color is a dominant genetic trait.

Lawrence says sexed semen is often used, with producers using replacement heifers from that calf crop.

Males generally go into the feedlot. Lawrence says those animals generally leave the lot weighing 1,400 to 1,800 pounds, and 80 to 85% typically grade Choice, with 25 to 45% making it into the CAB program.

Feed efficiency varies, but Lawrence says it should fall between what is found in a more typical commercial feeding operation and what is found feeding dairy cattle only.

It’s important to make sure there is a steady market for those calves, says Amanda Cauffman, an Extension educator with the University of Wisconsin.

“As the supply of these calves increases, it’s reasonable to assume buyers will become more discerning,” she says. “Dairy producers can stack the odds in their favor with thoughtful beef sire selection.”

Cauffman says data is available to assist in sire selection, including EPDs and other information.

“The dairy industry is very good at adapting,” she says. “A lot of producers work with A.I. companies to find genetics that are desirable.”

While there are advantages to dairy beef, there are challenges as well.

Lawrence encourages producers to do their homework before making a decision. He says things like liver abscesses are higher with dairy beef calves, primarily because of an aggressive feeding approach.

Lung health can also be a challenge with dairy beef cattle.

“We are learning more and more about this, so you need to check out everything before going forward,” Lawrence says. “Also, make sure the market is there for these cattle.”