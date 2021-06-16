Data fills gaps to make pork production more efficient

DES MOINES — The data may be there, but putting it to good use continues to be a challenge for pork producers.

A panel discussion at the World Pork Expo here June 9 suggests even more data coming down the pipeline in the coming years. Some of that may be developed due to increasing use of smart technology.

“We are doing trials on some of our research farms, but haven’t gone beyond that,” said Ryan Strobel, a veterinarian with Swine Vet Center in St. Peter, Minnesota.

Strobel and his fellow panelists spoke during a seminar sponsored by MetaFarms and moderated by Iowa State University professor Laura Greiner.

Having more data can be used many ways, said Randy Kuker, director of livestock for The Equity, an ag cooperative in Effingham, Illinois.

“We use it as motivation for our producers. They can look at the data and see how they rank against others,” he said. “Data is becoming more accessible to everyone.”

Dave Chamberlain, a swine nutritionist with Vita Plus, said he expects to see more usage of new technology over the next few years. He said this will help the pork industry as it changes structurally.

New technology will also allow for a wireless transfer of data, said Kristin Foran, technical director for AMVC in Audubon, Iowa.

“We are at the point now where we can use electronic IDs for sows and some piglets,” she said. “I hope we are able to continue to streamline data.”

“We are going to see the implementation of all these technologies, but it’s going to take time,” Greiner added.