Different grazing systems maximize ground available

Choosing the right grazing system starts with doing some homework.

“Each operation is different,” says Aaron Berger, Extension beef specialist for the University of Nebraska based in Kimball. “You have to look at it all and make the correct decision based on your operation.”

Traditionally, many producers allow cattle to roam over a wide range of pasture. They will have fencing in place and a reliable water source, as well as grass species that under normal conditions will extend the grazing system into late fall.

But for producers with limited acres, Berger says there are some proven systems that will allow maximum use of pasture ground.

“That season-long grazing system is still used quite a bit, with pastures that include native and introduced grass species,” he says. “The benefits there are pretty simple. Your stocking rates are low to moderate, and the cattle pick their preferred places to graze.

“But with a system like rotational grazing, you keep the cattle moving through those pastures and allow for sufficient regrowth.”

Berger says eight pastures work well in a rotational grazing system, but four pastures are also adequate. He says ideally all pastures would include cool- and warm-season grasses to allow grazing throughout the summer.

“Out here and west of us, the effective growing system can be fairly short,” Berger says. “We need those warm-season grasses to be able to graze in July and August. In areas where there is more rain, you might be able to stretch out brome and fescue pastures.”