The events of the last few weeks have created a host of unintended consequences and challenges. One of the latest issues to pop up has been the changes in the distillers grains marketplace.
COVID-19 mitigation measures have dramatically reduced miles driven in the U.S. and consequently reduced the amount of ethanol produced. Many plants have either reduced output or are considering similar measures.
A side effect of all these actions is reduced supply of distillers grains on the market, markedly higher prices for all forms of distillers and potential availability issues, said Warren Rusche, South Dakota State University Extension beef feedlot management associate.
This situation poses a challenge for the cattle-feeding industry given that nearly all cattle fed today receive some amount of corn processing byproducts, Rusche said in a university news release.
Distillers grains have proven to be an economical source of crude protein, allow diets to have less starch without reducing energy concentration, and in the higher-moisture forms, provide benefits for improved mix integrity and diet conditioning. It is no wonder many feeders have never fed cattle without using distillers, or at least not in the last 15-20 years, Rusche said.
Alternative protein sources
Producers do have options available that will meet the cattle’s needs and performance objectives, he said. The ideal choice will be dependent on product availability and price in your location as well as available storage and handling equipment.
Some of these options include:
- Oilseed meal. For most of the Corn Belt, soybean meal will be the most widely available, but in some regions sunflower, canola or other oilseed meals could be options.
Soybean meal is often considered the “gold standard” of protein supplements because of its high crude protein concentration and consistency. Compared to distillers, soybean meal will have less rumen undegradable protein (RUP) which could be of concern if fed to lighter cattle with higher metabolizable protein requirements.
- Commercial supplements. These are available in both dry and liquid formulations. Dry supplements can be formulated with or without urea, while most liquid supplements are urea and molasses based.
A key advantage for commercial supplements is that the formulations are consistent and can include all necessary vitamins, minerals and medications.
- High-protein forages. Certain forages such as high-protein alfalfa or early cut grass forages could supply all or a portion of the supplemental protein required. This strategy will likely result in reduced dietary energy concentration due to the substitution of concentrate for forage.
In a recent SDSU silage feeding experiment, steers fed twice the roughage (approximately 6% vs. 12%) required an additional 14 days on feed.
Fixing this issue is not as simple as just swapping out one feed ingredient for another. Producers should consult with a qualified nutritionist to evaluate all the options and consequences of changing diets.
It may be time to evaluate dietary crude protein levels, especially if the cost per unit of protein is increasing. Replacing distillers with a supplement with increased CP concentration (such as soybean meal) would result in greater corn inclusion and therefore increased risk of sub-acute acidosis.
Moving away from feeds such as wet or modified distillers could affect cattle feeding behavior and increase the amount of sorting in the bunk.
Because distillers grains typically contain relatively high amounts of P, switching protein sources may require a re-formulation of the vitamin/trace mineral supplement as well.
Another resource available to help feeders evaluate different feedstuff choices is the Feed Cost Comparison tool available online at bit.ly/2JzkLje. This tool evaluates feedstuffs based on the delivered cost of protein or energy on a dry matter basis considering dry matter and nutrient content and the estimated costs of delivery.