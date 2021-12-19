Earl Marshall’s impact still felt in Angus industry

Editor’s note: This is part of a series that celebrates the bulls and boars that shaped their breeds and the ag industry at large.

More than 108 years ago, an Angus calf was born in the rolling hills of western Iowa.

Named Earl Marshall by his owner, W. A. McHenry, that bull calf went on to sire a collection of state, national and international champions. Today, approximately 90% of registered Angus cattle carry Earl Marshall’s genes, according to Angus historian Tom Burke.

“He’s in the pedigree of nearly every animal in the Angus breed,” says Burke, founder of the American Angus Hall of Fame who has also written a book about the bull.

The bull’s owner had led a colorful life prior to Earl Marshall’s birth. Born in New York, McHenry fought with the Army of the Potomac during the Civil War and survived several major battles, including Gettysburg and Antietam.

He was part of the group who hunted John Wilkes Booth after he assassinated President Abraham Lincoln. McHenry also guarded Lincoln’s body as his funeral train headed to Illinois.

He eventually settled in Denison, Iowa, with only $300 to his name. Despite his humble start, McHenry became a successful businessman as well as a prominent seedstock producer.

McHenry sold his herd to Charles Escher Jr. and Earl Ryan in 1916. Those cattle included Earl Marshall.

“By all accounts, he was a very friendly bull,” Burke says. “And you cannot question the quality of cattle he sired.”