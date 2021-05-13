Economist expects feedlot numbers to fall

Cattle finishing returns should strengthen this summer as the industry works through higher feed costs and smaller calf crops.

“We are near the peak of numbers that started in 2014,” says Derrell Peel, Extension livestock marketing economist with Oklahoma State University. “We had our peak calf crop in 2018, so we are looking at a tighter supply of feeder cattle.”

He says normally, most of what is occurring in 2021 should have occurred in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in the historical pattern of the cattle cycle, Peel says.

“We carried more cattle into 2021 than we should have,” he says. “I’m looking for feedlot numbers to come down.”

The pandemic makes it difficult to compare year-to-year numbers. USDA’s most recent Cattle on Feed report showed placements were 28% higher than a year ago, but Peel says it’s more accurate to compare numbers to 2019.

“If we do that, placements were just up 3.4%,” he says. “That’s a much less scary number.”

The cattle inventory report in early February indicated numbers were the largest since February 2006.

“We started rebuilding feedlot supplies late last year, and it’s continuing,” Peel says.

There is quite a bit of optimism for fed cattle prices heading into the last half of the year, he says. This comes as feed costs have soared along with the rising prices of corn and ethanol co-products.

“That really doesn’t impact the fed cattle prices like it does feeder cattle prices,” Peel says. “Feeders are getting squeezed at the moment.”