Expanding hog operation brings in family

MASONVILLE, Iowa — Mark Dolan always planned to come home to farm, and that call came in 2005.

Dolan and his wife Beth were living in the Ames area when his father called to ask him to help with a growing finishing operation.

“Dad had been selling weaned pigs to a neighbor but decided to go another direction and put up two finishers,” Dolan says. “That allowed me to come back and be part of the operation. We were very excited to be able to do it.”

He is a third-generation pork producer, so he grew up in the business. When he was growing up, they had a 100-sow farrow-to-finish operation, and in 1997 they built a 600-sow farm, partnering with neighbors.

The Dolans eventually bought out their partners, and Mark’s brother Sean began running the sow farm.

When Dolan and Beth moved to be part of the Buchanan County operation, they build their own finisher and began raising pigs in September 2005. Those barns are wean to finish, and Dolan buys pigs from Sean’s sow unit.

Most pigs are marketed through the Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa.

Purebred Duroc boars are used in the operation, and Dolan says they are marketed through one of Tyson’s specialty programs.

Dolan had previously marketed about 12,000 hogs annually, but that number has dropped in recent years.

“We’re pretty much settled in to what we can do ourselves,” he says, adding he and Sean help each other in both their hog and grain operations.

“I don’t see us getting smaller or growing, although if the right opportunity came along, we would certainly look into it,” he says.