Experts go over FAD detection and disposal

The pork industry continues to prepare for the potential of a foreign animal disease outbreak, including developing plans for depopulation and disposal.

“It’s important we all have a plan in place,” says Stephanie Wisdom, director of animal welfare for the National Pork Board.

She spoke to producers during a seminar June 8 at the World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa.

In the event of an FAD outbreak, hog buildings will need to be depopulated, leaving a large number of pigs for disposal. Wisdom says while there are several methods that can be used for depopulation, producers need to be proactive when it comes to the process.

“Hope is not a plan,” she says. “Work with your veterinarian, your state pork organizations and your state veterinarian to come up with a plan.”

Wisdom says all depopulation systems are listed on the website of the American Veterinary Medicine Association (www.avma.org).

“Choose your preference and make sure it’s available,” she says. “If it’s not an option in your area, then go on to the next plan.”

She says larger operations likely have a plan in place and encourages smaller operations to develop a depopulation and disposal program.

“You don’t want these decisions made for you,” Wisdom says.

Once buildings are depopulated, the carcasses will need to be disposed of, most likely on the affected farm. There are a variety of options, says Marguerite Tan, director of environmental programs for the pork board.

She also spoke to producers June 9.

Tan says the role of the state veterinarian’s office is to contain and control the outbreak, and to get producers up and running as quickly as possible. Steps include:

A foreign animal disease investigation.

Deployment of an instant management team to the site.

Depopulation

Disposal

Disinfection

“Once they are through will all this, they can get that business up and operating again,” she says.

Tan says while the state veterinarian may allow landfill disposal in some cases, pigs will most likely remain on site. Options include deep pit burial, whole and ground carcass composting, or a shallow burial with carbon.

“Deep pit burial is a great option, but it depends on the water table in the area,” Tan says. “That’s something you need to know.”

She says whole carcass composition requires a large amount of carbon material, such as wood chips. It will take two to three months for composting of large animals to be complete.

Grinding the carcass first will reduce the length of composting completion by a month or so. Tan says shallow burial with carbon will require many semi-loads of carbon material.

Additional material may be found online at www.pork checkoff.org.

