Fact sheet looks at additives to mitigate swine feed risk

AMES, Iowa — Research trials have documented that viruses relevant to the swine industry can survive in feed ingredients and complete feed for transcontinental (23 day) and transoceanic (30 and 37 day) shipping.
As biosecurity awareness and protocols have increased for animals, people and equipment, feed and feed ingredients may also be routes of virus transmission to be managed.
A fact sheet from Iowa Pork Industry Center, “Feed Additives to Mitigate the Risk of Virus-
contaminated Feed,” focuses on three research papers that evaluated compounds to mitigate virus-contaminated feed. Iowa State University Extension swine specialist Mark Storlie is one of the authors and helped to describe the virus-preventing additives for each paper.
“The compounds are classified into two different groups. Foreign animal disease viruses such as African swine fever and Foot and Mouth Disease and domestic viruses such as Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome virus, Senecavirus A and Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus are discussed,” he said in an Extension news release. “The experimental design, feed additive or compound evaluated and results for specific viruses are highlighted for each paper.”
Although a specific mode of action is not identified, some products may work by mitigating the viral load and/or viability in the feed, while other products may provide additional, yet-to-be determined benefits for pig productivity.
“This is exciting research to identify tools which may help reduce or address specific viruses in swine production,” Storlie said. “Each operation will need to evaluate the cost/benefit to incorporate these products into their feeding program. A source for product formulations, company contacts and relative pricing is highlighted to encourage producers to learn more.”
Chris Rademacher, clinical professor for veterinary diagnostic and production animal medicine and Extension swine veterinarian at Iowa State University, and Scott Dee with Pipestone Research, are the other authors of this fact sheet, which is available for free online at bit.ly/36KJroc.