Green grass is still weeks away, but pasture preparation should be starting very soon.

February is a good month to assess existing pasture and make decisions about seeding and other renovations, says Aaron Saeugling, Extension forage specialist for Iowa State University based in southwest Iowa.

“This is really a good time to consider frost seeding,” he says. “It’s a good time to assess pasture and see if it simply needs renovating or if you need to start over.”

Much of the Midwest experienced severe drought in 2022, meaning pastures may have been grazed too short. Saeugling says in those instances, winter kill is likely.

If that’s the case, seed will need to be ordered. Saeugling says seed availability is always an issue.

“We don’t have an unlimited supply of quality seed,” he says. “If you are going to want something specific, you need to get it ordered.”

This also applies to fertilizer, Sauegling adds.

A cold snap in early December damaged alfalfa stands, Saeugling says. He says it’s critical that those stands are checked before growing season.

Soil tests are also recommended.

“You need to know how much potassium those cows removed from that pasture,” Saeugling says.

Thin stands in the fall could need to be over-seeded this year, says Tim Schnakenberg, Extension forage specialist with the University of Missouri based in Galena.

He says those pastures could face issues with weed pressure this spring.

Brush control can also be addressed in late winter. Brush can be cut and then treated, which Schnakenberg says needs to be done before sap starts running.

Some producers may be looking to add warm-season grasses to their pastures, and Schnakenberg says the timing couldn’t be better.

“It’s something you can plant as we come out of winter,” he says. “You can plant the seed directly into an existing stand, too.”

Schnakenberg says producers who are short on forage may want to take a look at planting something like oats in late February or early March.

“We do a lot of no-till down here, so oats are not going to work as well if you don’t have bare soil that is exposed to the sunlight,” he says.

Brassicas such as turnips and radishes may also be planted in the spring, although Schnakenberg says tonnage will not be as great as it would be in the fall.