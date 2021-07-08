Feed costs fall, but margins remain tight

Feed costs have taken a big bite out of livestock margins, but a more optimistic outlook for corn production could put profitability back on the plate.

Lee Schulz, Extension livestock marketing economist at Iowa State University, says recent rainfall in drought-plagued portions of the Corn Belt have sent corn prices tumbling.

“It’s a tale of old crop corn versus new crop corn, which right now is about a dollar per bushel cheaper,” he says. “A lot of people are saying this rain we just had came at just the right time, and the futures market is starting to reflect that.”

The much-needed moisture should also boost hay production, although Schulz says April hay prices were lower than a year ago.

He says profit margin also depends on when calves were placed.

“Those cattle we are feeding now have been fed some cheaper corn, so the big impact will be when feeders started feeding higher-price corn,” he says.

Feeder cattle prices were higher when many cattle were placed in the feedlot, Schulz adds. Those prices will also impact margins.

Once feedlots start emptying pens this summer, price margins should increase because of the cheaper grain, says Elliott Dennis, Extension livestock marketing economist with the University of Nebraska.

He says feeder cattle prices will also be impacted by the tighter feedlot margins.

“We will be seeing more downward pressure on feeders,” Dennis says. “With lower corn and feeder cattle prices, we should be able to make more money on this next turn through the feedyard.”