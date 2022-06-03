Feeder fixes can save money on pig rations

When grain prices are high, all hog producers are looking for more bang for their buck. Management could hold the key to keep more dollars in wallets.

“There’s only so much you can do with ration ingredients,” says Joel DeRouchey, Extension swine specialist with Kansas State University.

He says producers may look for alternative feedstuffs, but that may only be an option based on the location of the farm.

“If you do find an alternative, make sure it fits nutritionally into the ration,” DeRouchey says. “You need to make sure you are optimizing growth rate.”

From a management standpoint, something as simple as adjusting a feeder can boost efficiency.

“Be vigilant with feeders. If something is broken, fix it as soon as possible,” DeRouchey says.

Checking the grind of the feed can also help reduce costs.

“Make sure the mill is grinding corn to the finest particle size,” he says. “This makes sure that the feed flows. Grinding of grain is so important.”

DeRouchey says market weight targets might need to be adjusted, especially in the summer, although current hog prices suggest otherwise. Feed intake generally lags when the temperatures climb, he says.

“Fat prices are really high, but you need to add some energy in the summer due to heat issues and higher market prices,” he says.

This might also be a good time to review the cost of inputs and an operation’s efficiency, says Dave Stender, Extension swine specialist with Iowa State University in northwest Iowa.

“There are likely some things you can do to save on feed costs,” he says.

One of those things could be improving herd health through stricter biosecurity.

“If pigs are sick, they aren’t going to eat like they should,” Stender says. “If one pig goes to the rendering plant instead of the packing plant, you’re losing money.”

With hot summer months lurking, he says this would be the ideal time to make sure building ventilation and sprinkler systems are working properly.

“Feed intake is going to drop if it gets too hot,” he says.

Labor shortages may force some operations to share employees between buildings. Stender says if this is happening, those employees need to make sure they wash their hands frequently and wear different shoes in each building.

DeRouchey says producers could look at things like ionophores to boost feed efficiency, adding pigs will see a 1 to 2% hike from that use.

“Additives have a higher value during times of higher feed costs,” he says.

Many adjustments come at the lowest possible price.

“Some of these are free. You can make changes and save money,” DeRouchey says. “Take a look at your operation and see what you can do to lower your feed bill.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.