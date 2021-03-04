Follow safety tips for emptying manure pits

Spring brings new life to the farm. For many, it’s also time to empty manure pits. The process is dangerous, so certain protocols should be followed, say Brett Ramirez and Dan Andersen, Extension ag engineers with Iowa State University.
Ramirez says it is important to walk through the building and make sure everything is clean and in working order. That includes all ventilation equipment and wiring.
Andersen says application equipment should also be thoroughly checked prior to the pits being emptied.
He says hydrogen sulfide levels can rise quickly during pumping, so everything things needs to be ready prior to that process.
The biggest concern, he says, is human and animal safety. Andersen recommends pigs be out of the building during pumping, and people should never enter the building while agitation is occurring. Iowa State offers several safety tips for pit pumping:
- Don’t agitate until the manure level is 1.5-2 feet below the slats.
- Hydrogen sulfide is denser than air and as a result will tend to pool on the manure surface. Sufficient separation is required to minimize hydrogen sulfide in the animal breathing zone.
- Avoid aggressive agitation when animals are in the building (no rooster tailing).
- Surface agitation causes more turbulence and greatly increases the release of hydrogen sulfide.
- Do not direct agitator nozzles toward pillars, walls or toward a corner, which stop flow and cause the manure to churn, increasing the rate hydrogen sulfide is off gassed from the manure. Corners are often dead air zones; releases of hydrogen sulfide in these areas are more likely to result in animal loss.
- Stop agitating when bottom nozzle is less than 6 inches below the manure surface. Keep the agitator below the surface at all times.
- Avoid sudden changes in agitator depth and intensity. Quick changes can disturb large amounts of solids that haven’t previously been agitated and result in rapid gas release. Slower changes in power, flow direction, and depth allow a slower, more continuous release that is safer for animals and workers.
Ramirez says producers also need to keep an eye on a thermometer, as cooler weather will impact smaller pigs.
“You want enough flow to ensure good air distribution, but not too much to chill young pigs,” he says.
Andersen says hand-held hydrogen sulfide meters cost $100 to $200.
“That is money well spent,” he says.
Spring application windows can be pretty tight.
“You never know what weather we will get in the spring,” Andersen says. “You need to be ready to go when that window is open.”