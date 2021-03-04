Follow safety tips for emptying manure pits

Spring brings new life to the farm. For many, it’s also time to empty manure pits. The process is dangerous, so certain protocols should be followed, say Brett Ramirez and Dan Andersen, Extension ag engineers with Iowa State University.

Ramirez says it is important to walk through the building and make sure everything is clean and in working order. That includes all ventilation equipment and wiring.

Andersen says application equipment should also be thoroughly checked prior to the pits being emptied.

He says hydrogen sulfide levels can rise quickly during pumping, so everything things needs to be ready prior to that process.

The biggest concern, he says, is human and animal safety. Andersen recommends pigs be out of the building during pumping, and people should never enter the building while agitation is occurring. Iowa State offers several safety tips for pit pumping: