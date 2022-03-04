Get bulls tested and moving, specialist says

Breeding season is just around the corner, making March a good time to check on those herd bulls.

Winter can be tough on bulls, says Denise Schwab, Iowa State University Extension beef specialist in eastern Iowa. Bulls are exposed to the elements and need to be checked for breeding soundness well before they are turned out with the cows.

“You want to make that appointment with your veterinarian now to give them a breeding soundness exam,” she says.

Those exams should occur up to 90 days prior to breeding. Schwab says a negative test in March could eventually become a positive test in April.

“They could have a negative result simply because that bull hasn’t been working in several months,” she says. “You may want to use a cull cow to help get sperm flowing through their system, then come back and test again. If the test is negative, you may need a new bull.”

While bulls are in the chute, they should be checked for structure issues. Teeth and eyes should also be checked, Schwab says, and bulls should be vaccinated and de-wormed.

Body condition should also be monitored prior to breeding season, says Kacie McCarthy, Extension beef specialist with the University of Nebraska.

“Nutrition requirements change when it’s really cold, so you want to make sure they have a body condition score of 5 or 6 prior to breeding,” she says.

If bulls are thin, adding more energy to their diets should boost body condition score.