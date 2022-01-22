Gilt selection, health monitoring influence sow longevity

Keeping sows longer in the farrowing house requires a variety of factors.

Most sows average 3.8 litters before they are culled from the herd, says Ken Stalder, Extension swine specialist with Iowa State University.

He says most sows are culled for two reasons — reproductive failure and feet and leg issues. There are other factors, Stalder says, but these are the two prime culprits.

“That sow is going to pay for herself with the third or fourth parity, and the number is higher if you are just selling weaned pigs,” he says. “You want to keep her longer if you can.”

Gilt selection plays a major role in sow longevity. Stalder says larger producers may need to keep most of their gilts, preventing them from being too critical when making selections.

“They just don’t have enough gilts where they can be more selective,” he says.

Gilts with structural issues may find their way into the sow herd, but because of those issues, they may have just one or two litters.

He says issues with feet and legs can be heritable, and could also come from lack of exercise.

Stalder adds a disease outbreak could also cut into that gilt pool.

Nutrition is also a key. Poorly conditioned sows are more likely to have reproductive issues, Stalder says.

“A lot of them will drop out of the herd after one litter,” he says. “They need a diet that meets their needs because their intake is less. A gilt-specific ration would really provide a lot of benefit to those pigs. We need to do a better job of phase-feeding in the farrowing house.”