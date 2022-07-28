Good weaning plans should reduce calf stress

Weaning time is rapidly approaching for many cow-calf producers, so now is the time to develop an effective plan.

Having a plan in place is going to increase the odds for a smooth weaning period, says Kacie McCarthy, Extension beef specialist with the University of Nebraska.

“The right management is going to reduce those health risks you have with young calves,” she says. “You want those calves to get off to a good start once they’re weaned.”

McCarthy says any facilities used for weaning should be assessed for necessary maintenance. Water sources should be in place, whether calves are weaned on pasture or into a drylot system.

Creep feeding may also help train calves to eat out of bunk, and McCarthy suggests this be done a few weeks prior to weaning.

A veterinarian also needs to be consulted to make sure vaccination protocols are being followed.

“Talk with your veterinarian to make sure those vaccinations are done prior to weaning,” she says. “Things like dehorning also need to be done. You don’t want to add all that to the stress of weaning for that calf.”

McCarthy says producers need to stay as calm as possible during weaning, adding loud noises can add to calf stress.

There are a variety of weaning methods, she says. Using something like fenceline weaning, where cows and calves are separated by fence, could make the process less stressful on all parties.

“The cows and calves can still see each other,” McCarthy says. “Make sure you have some shade for those calves, as well as feed and water.”

Using nose flaps can also be effective as they prevent the calf from nursing properly.

Many of the nation’s major cow-calf regions have dealt with drought, and that could result in many calves being weaned early.

Anything prior to 180 days of age can be considered early weaning, says Erika Lundy-Woolfolk, Extension beef specialist with Iowa State University based in southwest Iowa.

She says research at Iowa State and the University of Illinois suggests calves weaned at 90 days of age should do well with proper management and nutrition. Waiting another 10 to 30 days should ensure proper gut development to help calves eat enough forage to be useful.

Weaning calves early also reduces lactation, helping to keep the cow in better condition.

Lundy-Woolfolk says creep feeding calves for a couple weeks ahead of weaning will be beneficial, not only from a nutritional standpoint, but also for training them how to eat out of a bunk.

Water tanks need to be low enough for calves to comfortably drink, she says. Calves may also need to be taught the location of tanks and bunks if they are not weaned into a familiar pasture setting.