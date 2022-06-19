Hansen’s Dairy draws visitors with unique livestock

HUDSON, Iowa — Touring Hansen’s Dairy, visitors are able to try their hand at milking a Holstein, churn their own butter and sample milk and ice cream that is as fresh as possible. Hansen’s also offers one unique draw — kangaroos.

The marsupials, best known for living in a more arid climate like Australia, have their own place at Hansen’s Dairy in Hudson.

“My husband (Blake Hansen) had visited Australia and just really liked the kangaroos he saw and wanted to get them as pets,” Jordan Hansen said. “That was around the time we started the bottling business and we thought that would make a really unique logo for us, instead of the typical cow.”

The family started raising wallabies before transitioning to the red kangaroos found on the farm today.

The farm had been in the family for more than 150 years, when Blake and his three brothers, Brent, Brad and Blair, opened a creamery in 2004 to make their own product. The creamery has evolved over the years to make whole, skim, 1% and chocolate milk along with butter, heavy cream, cheese and ice cream.

It is still fully a family operation to this day. Blair handles the crops and cow nutrition portion of the business while Blake handles the milking and the cow herd, Brad makes the products in the creamery and Brent delivers the dairy products.

Having their own creamery, along with a pair of shops in Waterloo and Cedar Falls, has helped Hansen’s Dairy withstand some of the struggles seen by other dairies in the pandemic, Jordan said. Only around 15% of their milk goes to a co-op, meaning they can manage their own product and prices.

“We weren’t operating on such a large scale,” Brad Hansen said. “We have our own delivery trucks, and we didn’t normally do home delivery, but during the pandemic we would start having these truck sales. People could drive up and buy things with a contactless system.”

The pandemic did affect the dairy’s tours, with group sizes needing to be limited, but things are starting to get back to normal, Jordan said. In a typical year, she said more than 9,000 people would come through on a tour, and these have been a particular hit with children. That makes education a big part of every tour.

“People have been very eager to hang out with kangaroos,” Jordan said. “Sometimes, I’d call it a bait and switch. We get them here with the kangaroos and other food, but then we are going to teach you about dairy farming too.”

The care of the livestock is also important to show off. Each cow has its own unique name on its ear tag, and visitors will often have the opportunity to bottle feed a calf. Blake said it’s important for people to see a working farm and get a hands-on experience with what life is actually like for these producers.

“We don’t have any glassed-in viewing areas,” Blake Hansen said. “When they see the cows, they are right where the workers are. When they visit the farm, it’s a very authentic experience. They might step in something or it might get a little smelly. We want people to know the story behind the milk they are getting.”

While the family has expanded into other products such as ice cream and cheeses, the milk product is the backbone of the farm. That can be a challenge when milk consumption has started to decline. That’s why education is so crucial.

“There are a lot more choices and beverages to drink,” Jordan said. “There’s a lot of information out there. It’s hard to change people’s minds. We don’t want to get to the point where milk seems like the byproduct. That’s what everything else stems from, but sometimes it’s harder to sell what’s left over from taking out the cream.”

