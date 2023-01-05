Harsher climate pushing more cattle to Midwest

Weather may have pushed some cattle north, and depending on future forecasts, that trend could continue.

Severe drought in major cattle producing areas has not only forced some liquidation, but has seen many of those animals end up in the Midwest.

“For example, water availability is a major concern,” says Dan Loy, director of the Iowa Beef Center. “It was a concern before, but drought has really exacerbated the issue.”

Those concerns will create opportunities for Midwestern feedlots, he says.

“We can take advantage of low-cost ethanol co-products, moving cattle from south to north,” Loy says.

Warmer temperatures could also impact breed usage, although Loy says that has not been an issue with black-hided cattle yet.

“We are recognizing the effectiveness of shade in the feedlot and out in pastures as well,” he says. “We are doing more to mitigate heat stress.”

There is ample evidence that suggests cattle are moving out of the South, says Scott Brown, Extension ag economist with the University of Missouri. He says if the weather improves in Texas and Oklahoma, cattle could return.

“We are seeing them move north and east,” Brown says.

Access to feed is also a tempting issue for southern ranchers looking to retain ownership of their cattle by shipping them to Midwestern feedlots.

Brown says increasing packing capacity in Iowa and Missouri may also see more cattle finished in the Midwest.

“That creates an incentive to feed more cattle here,” he says.

Brown says harsh climate has pushed more dairy cows out of California, and he expects that trend to continue.

“There’s more to feed them in the Midwest,” he says.

Loy says pasture availability is a concern regionally, with marginal ground being converted to crop production.

“We’ve been shrinking pasture acres for 50 years, but we have been able to retain cow numbers by being more efficient,” he says. “We’re hoping that we will see some of that poorer ground become pasture.”