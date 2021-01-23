Hog producers manage through major volatility

A year ago, the pork industry was filled with optimism.
Passage of the USMCA trade agreement and a separate agreement with Japan took a bite out of tariffs. Demand was strong, and prices were good. It looked like 2020 would be a profitable year.
But that all changed in March as the U.S. learned a new acronym — COVID-19.
“There was a major disruption and a lot of pain and angst,” says Neil Dierks, CEO of the National Pork Producers Council.
Packing plants were temporarily shut down, backing up pigs and forcing many producers to euthanize healthy hogs as the industry worked through large numbers.
“We didn’t have the traditional summer where you saw profitable market prices,” Dierks says.
But 11 months into the pandemic, the picture looks a little brighter, thanks to a bump in prices.
“We had a counter-seasonal move in the fall quarter, where instead of prices falling due to larger numbers, we saw prices recover to the point where we were back to break-even or slightly above,” Dierks says.
Despite that price rally, the numbers did not look good as 2021 began. Lean hog futures were down $14 per hundredweight compared to a year ago, says Lee Schulz, Extension livestock marketing economist with Iowa State University.
He says 2021 prices should be higher than 2020, and possibly higher than prices in 2019.Schulz estimates first quarter lean hog prices to average between $67 and $71, with second quarter prices between $75 and $79. Third quarter prices should be in the $77 to $81 range, with fourth quarter numbers between $66 and $70.
While some of those averages look promising, it comes at a time when production costs are rising due to higher grain prices.
“Based on these prices, farrow-to-finish producers could see a price average that is slightly below break-even in 2021,” Schulz says.
He says pork demand was strong in 2020, and Schulz expects that to continue. He adds there is “chatter” that distillers may be hard to find during parts of 2021.
Schulz says the breeding herd is down 3% from a year ago, but adds he does not believe the industry is in a contraction cycle yet.
Dierks says the industry dealt with other issues in 2020, including the spread of African swine fever in Germany and other parts of Europe. He says the federal government has started to stock a foreign animal disease vaccine bank to help prepare for the potential of an outbreak in the U.S.
He says with a new Biden administration, cabinet picks and other choices could impact the pork industry. Dierks says three appointments are of particular interest to NPPC, including the return of former USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack and the appointments of Michael Regan as head of the EPA and Katherine Tai as the U.S. trade representative.
“We fully support these appointments,” he says.
Dierks says like any year, 2021 is difficult to predict. But he feels the pork industry weathered every storm thrown at it in 2020 and is prepared for the coming year.
“I am so humbled by the people I work with,” he says. “They kept people fed because of their ingenuity and flexibility.”