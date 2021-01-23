Hog producers manage through major volatility

A year ago, the pork industry was filled with optimism.

Passage of the USMCA trade agreement and a separate agreement with Japan took a bite out of tariffs. Demand was strong, and prices were good. It looked like 2020 would be a profitable year.

But that all changed in March as the U.S. learned a new acronym — COVID-19.

“There was a major disruption and a lot of pain and angst,” says Neil Dierks, CEO of the National Pork Producers Council.

Packing plants were temporarily shut down, backing up pigs and forcing many producers to euthanize healthy hogs as the industry worked through large numbers.

“We didn’t have the traditional summer where you saw profitable market prices,” Dierks says.

But 11 months into the pandemic, the picture looks a little brighter, thanks to a bump in prices.

“We had a counter-seasonal move in the fall quarter, where instead of prices falling due to larger numbers, we saw prices recover to the point where we were back to break-even or slightly above,” Dierks says.

Despite that price rally, the numbers did not look good as 2021 began. Lean hog futures were down $14 per hundredweight compared to a year ago, says Lee Schulz, Extension livestock marketing economist with Iowa State University.

He says 2021 prices should be higher than 2020, and possibly higher than prices in 2019.Schulz estimates first quarter lean hog prices to average between $67 and $71, with second quarter prices between $75 and $79. Third quarter prices should be in the $77 to $81 range, with fourth quarter numbers between $66 and $70.