Holy Cow Livestock was started by Paul Reid in 2003. It is located in southwest Wisconsin just a few miles east of Prairie Du Chien. It picks up slaughter cattle from the farm in eastern Iowa, southwest Wisconsin, southeast Minnesota, and northwest Illinois.
I had an opportunity to speak to Paul and my first question was
‘Where did the name Holy Cow come from’?
In the 1980s and 90s my dad Brian and my uncle Kearney had a small meat packing plant (100 head a day). They also had a fleet of truck/trailers that picked up the animals to supply the plant. The fleet ran under the name ‘Holy Cow Cattle Co .’ I grew up helping my dad in the plant and have worked at most stations on the kill floor and in the boning room. The experience I
gained then has help me tremendously with marketing the cattle we pick up now.
‘So, how does Holy Cow work’?
We handle most cattle that are bound for slaughter (cows, bulls steers).We use gooseneck trailers to pick them up right from the farm and bring them to our USDA approved facilities. We use semis for larger lots. There they are fed,
watered, and let rest for the remainder of the day. In the evening we start sorting the animals based on what packing house they’ll go to ad truck them overnight to the Packer.
Sorting the cattle and sending them to different Packers how do you keep track’?
We place 2 USDA issued backtag on each animal on the farm, both tags have the same number and a barcode. The tag numbers are digitally assigned to the farmer and the farmer receives a digital receipt with the tag numbers on it. When the animals are sorted, they are scanned before loading so we know what animals went to what packer.
‘What’s the difference between Holy Cow and the local sale barn’?
The value of a carcass will be determined at the packing plant. Any value before that is an educated guess, could be high or could be low. When you go through the sale barn the route to the packer is Farm, Sale Barn, Buyer,
Trucking Company, Packer. That’s 3 intermediates. With Holy Cow its Farm, Holy Cow, Packer that’s 1 intermediate. Less companies making a profit should result in savings.