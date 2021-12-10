Housing a key part of winter dairy nutrition

Dairy cows may spend much of their winter days under a roof, but there are still extra steps to take to make sure they are getting the feed they need.

“Housing is really a big part of it,” says Larry Tranel, Extension dairy specialist with Iowa State University. “If they are exposed to wind and moisture, their energy needs are going to increase.”

He says if cows stand in mud or have wet coats, they will need more energy in their diets. If cows stay dry, rations will likely stay the same.

“With milking cows, the ration would only change based on the impact of cold weather,” Tranel says. “Cows do pretty well in cold weather. They like it better than hot weather.”

In most cases, extra energy usually comes in the form of corn or ethanol co-products, he says. Any changes will generally cause some adjustment of protein content in the ration.

Tranel says good management can also help cows get the calories they need during the winter.

“Make sure bunks get clean and watch for wasted feed,” he says. “Make sure you get snow cleared out, and keep things maintained also.”

Proper feed management can also help keep cows in good shape, says Matt Lippert, Extension dairy specialist with the University of Wisconsin.

“A common wintertime feeding challenge not associated with the cold is that farmers may be needing to open their new corn silage now or have already done so,” he says.

He says stable and ready-to-eat corn silage is usually available within a month, but “starch availability within the corn grain is still poor, improving steadily for the first 6 months.”