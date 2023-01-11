ICA members discuss priorities at annual meeting

After two years of dealing with COVID-19 issues, Bob Noble says it was nice to see a good crowd at the annual meeting of the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association last month in Altoona.

“We were back to pre-COVID attendance numbers despite the weather,” says Noble, a producer from Mitchell County who serves as ICA president. “It was great to see everyone.”

He says much discussion centered around the upcoming Farm Bill, especially the conservation title that will be part of the new bill to be written this year. Noble says ICA would like to see changes in the CRP program that are more specific to cattle production.

Higher cattle prices may have lessened the sense of urgency behind a bill co-sponsored by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, to provide more transparency for market prices. The bill was stalled last year.

“He says he’s going ahead with it this year, but we are at the stage in the price cycle where supplies are tight and prices are good, so the urgency has waned some,” Noble says.

Proposed carbon pipelines were also discussed, particularly from a property rights perspective, he says.

Noble says with the Iowa legislative session starting, there is little new legislation out there that might impact the cattle industry.

He says for the most part, ICA members are optimistic as the calendar turns to 2023.

“I think a lot of that depends on how much rain you got last summer, because we had a lot of dry areas in the state,” Noble says. “Cattle prices are excellent, which is great news.

“Input costs remain high so that’s obviously a concern, and interest rates are also higher. However, we’re happy with these prices at the moment.”