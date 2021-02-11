ICA policies highlight labeling, price discovery

Hundreds of hours of planning go into the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association annual meeting every year.

But planning in 2020, that number increased significantly.

“We’ve worked on this for several months,” says Cora Fox, director of government relations for ICA. “We solicit feedback throughout the year, so by the time we get to our meeting, we have a good idea of what our members are thinking.

“The past year presented many challenges for Iowa’s beef cattle industry. Members ‘took the bull by the horns’ and acted decisively to respond to market disruption, the derecho, drought conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic.”

This year’s meeting was held virtually on Jan. 26, with adopting policy as the primary focus.

Fox says over the course of seven weeks, more than 300 producer members participated in the formal policy development process. ICA hosted two virtual meetings for the Beef Products, Business Issues and Cattle Production committees.

She says members reviewed expiring resolutions, drafted amendments and proposed new resolutions. Grassroots recommendations, determined by members, were presented and ratified during the annual meeting. Overall, members reviewed more than 30 resolutions that will guide ICA’s work at the local, state and federal levels.

Fox says there were several policy changes. One of those deals with Mandatory Country of Labeling (MCOOL).

“We established a task force in 2019, and this year we reinstated the directive with some amendments,” she says.