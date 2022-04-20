Improved biosecurity keeps avian flu deaths down

Highly pathogenic avian influenza continues to make its way through Iowa’s poultry industry, and while this is the second outbreak since 2015, there are differences between the two.

“In 2015, we didn’t have our first case until mid-April,” says Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “This year, we had it March 1. In 2015, we didn’t stop having positive cases until June. We’re hoping it won’t last as long this time around.”

The 2015 event was the largest foreign animal disease outbreak in U.S. history, Naig says. Nationwide, it killed nearly 50 million birds and cost the poultry industry $3.3 billion in losses.

In Iowa, over 30 million birds died.

As of April 13, Naig says 16 operations have been impacted by avian influenza, with 14 of those commercial operations and the other two backyard flocks. He says 13.3 million birds have been impacted.

The virus has also be confirmed in Illinois and Missouri.

Geographically, Naig says the bulk of the birds are located in the western half of Iowa.

“We know migratory birds are causing this, and it makes sense as many are flying north through the Missouri River valley,” he says.

According to state numbers, four cases have been found in Buena Vista County in northwest Iowa. Three of those are commercial turkey operations.

Naig says the lasting impact from the 2015 outbreak may be improved biosecurity.

“This time around, we have significantly improved our biosecurity programs,” he says. “We are acting more quickly with quarantines, depopulation and disposal.”

Birds are being disposed on site, either through composting or burial. Naig says it will take several weeks before a site can resume production.

The improved biosecurity programs have helped keep deaths down considerably, says Kevin Stiles, executive director of the Iowa Poultry Association.

“Bird flu is devastating for farmers, and Iowa’s farmers have never been better prepared to respond,” he says. “Comprehensive on-farm biosecurity practices have been in place for years to limit the spread of disease and protect flocks.”

Stiles says producers are working to keep poultry and eggs in the stores.

“It’s important to remember that eggs and poultry are an affordable source of high-quality protein,” he says. “During this time, Iowa’s poultry and egg farmers remain hard at work to ensure our grocery stores are fully stocked with nutritious eggs.”

Turkey producers have extensive biosecurity systems in place, says Gretta Irwin, executive director of the Iowa Turkey Federation. She says producers and government officials are working fast to limit the spread of the virus.

“We are depopulating flocks rapidly once the virus is confirmed,” she says.

Irwin says most producers should experience a six- to eight-week gap in production.

“Some will be less and others will be longer,” she says. “It just depends on the operation.”

Flock owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds and report sick birds or unusual deaths to state and federal officials. Biosecurity resources and best practices are available at iowaagriculture.gov/biosecurity.

If producers suspect HPAI in their flocks, they should contact their veterinarian immediately. Possible cases should also be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at 515-281-5305.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent HPAI detections in birds do not present an immediate public health concern. As a reminder, the proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165˚ kills bacteria and viruses.

The virus can spread through droppings or nasal discharge of an infected bird, which can contaminate dust and soil.

Signs of HPAI include:

Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs.

Lack of energy and appetite.

Decrease in egg production.

Soft- or thin-shelled or misshapen eggs.

Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks.

Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs.

Gasping for air (difficulty breathing).

Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose).

Stumbling or falling down.

Diarrhea.

