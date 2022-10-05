Iowa 4-H youth showcase plants and livestock at the State Fair

AMES, Iowa — Iowa 4-H youth were eager to showcase their animals at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. They exhibited over 5,500 4-H livestock and horticulture entries this year, according to a news release.
A record number of swine and meat goats were exhibited in 4-H livestock shows. Youth exhibited over 1,500 animals in the 4-H Swine shows on Aug. 15 and 16, and 369 animals in the 4-H Meat Goat shows on Aug. 18.
“Youth gain so many positive skills by exhibiting in animal project areas,” explained Mike Anderson, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H agriculture and natural resources program manager. “4-H members can learn responsibility, sportsmanship and confidence in all animal project areas. Important skills are also developed in animal science related to animal care, feeding, record keeping and safety through project area work year-round.”
Nearly 2,000 Iowa youth participated in 4-H livestock and horticulture exhibits during the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
“The 4-H Horticulture show had a 31% increase in entries for 2022 totaling 482, including a variety of entries from garden crops, herbs and ornamentals,” Anderson said. “This is a great way for youth to get involved in a project right in their backyard and improve their gardening skills.”